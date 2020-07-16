US Calls on Chinese Regime to End Persecution of Falun Gong

CATHY HE

The United States has called on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to immediately end its “depraved abuse and mistreatment” of the spiritual practice Falun Gong.

“Twenty-one years of persecution of Falun Gong practitioners is far too long, and it must end,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a rare statement by a top administration official about the repression.

“Extensive evidence shows the PRC [People’s Republic of China] government continues to repress and abuse this community to this day, including reported torture of Falun Gong practition...