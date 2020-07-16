West wants $1M for new moms, slams Tubman at campaign rally

MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Self-declared presidential candidate Kanye West delivered a winding and unconventional campaign introduction speech in which he proposed a $1 million payout to each new mother and decried Harriet Tubman for her work on the Underground Railroad.

But whether the rapper and fashion designer is actually seeking the nation's highest office remains a question.

West said Sunday before a crowd of several hundred in North Charleston, South Carolina, that Tubman "never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people," comme...