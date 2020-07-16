White House, GOP agree on virus testing in new aid bill

LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans and the White House reached tentative agreement for more testing funds in the next COVID-19 relief package, but deep disagreements over the scope of the $1 trillion in federal aid remain ahead of Thursday's expected roll out.

Facing a GOP revolt, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was preparing a "handful" of separate COVID-19 aid bills, according to a top lawmaker involved in the negotiations. McConnell is set to unveil the package on Thursday, according to a Republican unauthorized to discuss the privat...