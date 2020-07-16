A local Fallbrook family is the new owner of The Spoiled Avocado

The Spoiled Avocado and Mimi's Boutique in Fallbrook are both owned by Sharon Robinson and her husband Derek Bickett.

Longtime Fallbrook locals Sharon Robinson and her husband, Derek Bickett, recently became the new owners of The Spoiled Avocado, a home goods store offering a variety of products April 1.

"My husband and I purchased it as something that we could do together as a family in Fallbrook," Robinson said.

"The business was going to go out of business, and they were having a going out of business sale," Robinson said. "I was a longtime customer and I didn't really want to see it go out of business; I actually did not know it was for sale." Robinson then received a text from a mutual friend asking if she'd be interested in purchasing the shop.

"Within 24 hours it was a done deal," Robinson said. "It was just something that we knew we had to do. We weren't trying to do it; I don't think the owners were planning on selling it – it was just one of those things, it just came together on its own."

Working in real estate, Robinson would shop at The Spoiled Avocado to purchase all of her local gifts, and buying the shop was really important to her.

"I have been involved with the community on a lot of levels – we volunteered throughout the community, got to know a lot of the local businesses and also a lot of local families," Robinson said. "Also just being on the board of a couple different organizations here in town, I used to be a teacher; for me this pulls together a lot of different things."

Robinson has brought in more local artist products than what was initially there in the shop. "I'm keeping what people are familiar with and they know and they love, but also using my own connections that I have in Fallbrook to bring in additional product lines," she said.

They have a myriad different products: avocado body products, lotions, soaps, spices and honey, just to name a few. They also have kitchen products related to avocados, and they also sell prepackaged sweets.

"Our avocado fudge is probably our best-known avocado product," Robinson said. "So many different kinds of avocado fudge, different flavors: salted caramel, and then probably 10 different kinds of fudge that we sell in boxes and also in bars."

They also have soup blends, cookie mixes and souvenir products.

"We have handmade Fallbrook dish towels, they're all made by local artists, and cutting boards that are made by local Fallbrook woodworkers," she added.

The Spoiled Avocado offers a variety of avocado products.

Due to the pandemic, they didn't reopen their doors until May 15. During the in-between time of being closed, they focused on some remodeling, reorganizing and putting their own touch on the inside interior.

They're also considered essential due to selling prepackaged food, so they've remained open.

"Anything related to spoiling yourself," Robinson said, "We (also) have a lot of people that buy gifts when they want to spoil someone else; they come here cause they know they can find what they're looking for."

To follow updates and to see what The Spoiled Avocado is up to, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheSpoiledAvocado/.

Lexington Howe can be reached by email at [email protected]