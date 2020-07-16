Advocacy group helps revitalize Fallbrook Community Garden
Last updated 7/17/2020 at 9:53pm
Nancy Heins Glaser
Special to Village News
Many of the Fallbrook Community Garden's advocates, residents, stakeholders and governmental agency personnel got together July 8 to have a brief face-to-face "masked and socially distanced" meetup to celebrate the garden's revitalization.
Among the many people present were the following advocates: Davide Herrera, Ricardo Favela. Stephanie, Jasmine and Leslie Ortiz (sisters and all members of VOCES/human rights advocates), Marisela Lopez and Ely Ortiz (their parents) and other community advocates who have been deeply involved in making the ga...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)