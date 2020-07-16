Advocacy group helps revitalize Fallbrook Community Garden

Celebrating the revitalization of the Fallbrook Community Garden are, from left, Jennifer DeMeo, Judy Mitchell, Roger Boddaert, Darcy Cook, Ricardo Favela, Marisela Lopez, Leslie Ortiz, Jasmine Ortiz, Karla Standridge, Jackie Heyneman and David Herrera, July 8. The community garden is at the south end of Alturas Road.

Nancy Heins Glaser

Special to Village News

Many of the Fallbrook Community Garden's advocates, residents, stakeholders and governmental agency personnel got together July 8 to have a brief face-to-face "masked and socially distanced" meetup to celebrate the garden's revitalization.

Among the many people present were the following advocates: Davide Herrera, Ricardo Favela. Stephanie, Jasmine and Leslie Ortiz (sisters and all members of VOCES/human rights advocates), Marisela Lopez and Ely Ortiz (their parents) and other community advocates who have been deeply involved in making the ga...