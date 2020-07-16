Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Attorneys for alleged molestation victims ask DA to appeal or retry case

 
Last updated 7/22/2020 at 1:52pm



CARLSBAD (CNS) - Attorneys for the alleged victims of a former Carlsbad military boarding school headmaster whose molestation conviction was

overturned last week by a state appellate panel asked the San Diego County District Attorney's Office today to appeal the ruling or retry the case against him.

Jeffrey Barton, 62, was convicted in 2017 of five felony counts of forcible oral copulation and one felony count of forcible sodomy for allegedly

molesting a cadet at the Army and Navy Academy beginning in 1999, when the alleged victim was 14 years old.

Barton was sentenced to 48 years in state...



