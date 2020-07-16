Convicted sex offender who targeted children now in North County

Last updated 7/19/2020 at 5:40pm

NORTH COUNTY (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said

today 59-year-old Cary Jay Smith, a convicted sex offender recently released

from a state psychiatric hospital, is now staying at a North County motel.

Smith had briefly relocated to the cities of Orange and Corona, then

Lake Elsinore, officials said Sunday.

``Cary decided to leave the Lake Elsinore area. Thank you to everyone

who engaged with us upon learning he was in our community,'' the Riverside

County Sheriff's Lake Elsinore station posted on Facebook.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department tweeted about 3:30 p.m...