COVID-19 numbers cross 25,000 cases, 500 deaths in S.D. County

Last updated 7/22/2020 at 7:33pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County crossed two major milestones in the

COVID-19 pandemic today, reporting more than 25,000 total cases and more

than 500 fatalities.

With 587 new cases and 18 deaths announced Wednesday, the region's

totals reached 25,107 cases and 505 deaths.

As a result of numbers that continue to rise, Supervisor Greg Cox

announced that San Diego County was starting a Safe Reopening Compliance Team

that will provide assistance to businesses and residents not in compliance with

public health orders.

The team's exact powers were not immediately clear.

``This is a...