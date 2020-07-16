Fallbrook and Rainbow water district leaders take part in LAFCO committee's first meeting on detachment proposals

FALLBROOK – Leaders from the Fallbrook and Rainbow water districts participated in this week's initial meeting of a committee that will advise the San Diego County Local Agency Formation Commission on the two districts' desire to detach from the San Diego County Water Authority and join a nearby water district where they can purchase water at a big savings to ratepayers.

"This was a good, productive first meeting," said Jack Bebee, general manager of the Fallbrook Public Utility District of Monday's virtual online discussion. "Through the guidance of LAFCO staff, a clear path was establi...