Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook and Rainbow water district leaders take part in LAFCO committee's first meeting on detachment proposals

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/16/2020 at 4:16pm

Jack Beebe

FALLBROOK – Leaders from the Fallbrook and Rainbow water districts participated in this week's initial meeting of a committee that will advise the San Diego County Local Agency Formation Commission on the two districts' desire to detach from the San Diego County Water Authority and join a nearby water district where they can purchase water at a big savings to ratepayers.

"This was a good, productive first meeting," said Jack Bebee, general manager of the Fallbrook Public Utility District of Monday's virtual online discussion. "Through the guidance of LAFCO staff, a clear path was establi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/18/2020 01:34