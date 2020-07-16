Fallbrook protests death of Vanessa Guillén, who was allegedly killed by fellow soldier in Texas

A crowd of about two dozen members of the Fallbrook community were at the corner of Mission Road and Fallbrook Street Friday, July 10, to bring attention to the death of 20-year-old Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was allegedly murdered by a fellow soldier at Ford Hood, Texas, where she was stationed.

“We wanted to get some justice for Vanessa Guillén and her family,” Albert Escudero, one of the demonstrators in Fallbrook, said. “It was a tragedy what happened and we want to hold people accountable.”

Guillén’s family believes her death is connected to the sexual harassment they...