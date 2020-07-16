Freedom Protest Rally 2020 held in Murrieta

California State Senator Melissa Melendez is introduced to the crowd at the Freedom Protest Rally 2020 by organizer Frank Opp, owner of Hell's Kitchen Motorsports Bar & Grill on Saturday, July 18 in Murrieta. Village News/Jeff Pack photo

Originally scheduled for Hell's Kitchen Motorsports Bar & Grill in Lake Elsinore, the Freedom Protest Rally 2020 went off without a hitch on Saturday, July 18 at Hawk Ranch in Murrieta.

The protest, which Hell's Kitchen owner Frank Opp said was forced to move due to warnings from state and law enforcement officials, drew a large crowd to the ranch in temperatures that reached into the low 90s.

The event, which was billed as a protest rally to address current issues in the state such as business closures and the defunding of police, also featured live music, four food trucks, and alcoh...