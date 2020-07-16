Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Freedom Protest Rally 2020 held in Murrieta

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/18/2020 at 6:46pm

California State Senator Melissa Melendez is introduced to the crowd at the Freedom Protest Rally 2020 by organizer Frank Opp, owner of Hell's Kitchen Motorsports Bar & Grill on Saturday, July 18 in Murrieta. Village News/Jeff Pack photo

Originally scheduled for Hell's Kitchen Motorsports Bar & Grill in Lake Elsinore, the Freedom Protest Rally 2020 went off without a hitch on Saturday, July 18 at Hawk Ranch in Murrieta.

The protest, which Hell's Kitchen owner Frank Opp said was forced to move due to warnings from state and law enforcement officials, drew a large crowd to the ranch in temperatures that reached into the low 90s.

The event, which was billed as a protest rally to address current issues in the state such as business closures and the defunding of police, also featured live music, four food trucks, and alcoh...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/19/2020 00:43