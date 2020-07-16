Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Lexington Howe
Staff Writer 

FUHSD gives update on reopening schools for 2020-2021

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/16/2020 at 11:22pm



On the same day that California’s two largest school districts announced they would be online-only in the fall, Fallbrook Union High School District’s superintendent presented the district’s plan on how to safely resume in-person classes, though she acknowledged there was no guarantee of what the situation will actually be when classes are set to begin again next month.

“What’s in place today may change next week, may change in August, may change again in October,” Fallbrook Union High School District Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez, said at FUHSD’s July 13 Board of Trustee...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/18/2020 01:34