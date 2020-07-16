FUHSD gives update on reopening schools for 2020-2021

On the same day that California’s two largest school districts announced they would be online-only in the fall, Fallbrook Union High School District’s superintendent presented the district’s plan on how to safely resume in-person classes, though she acknowledged there was no guarantee of what the situation will actually be when classes are set to begin again next month.

“What’s in place today may change next week, may change in August, may change again in October,” Fallbrook Union High School District Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez, said at FUHSD’s July 13 Board of Trustee...