Gyms, houses of worship, other indoor activities ordered to close

Fallbrook reports 22 new coronavirus cases, lower than increases in previous weeks

Starting at midnight July 14, indoor operations at various businesses throughout San Diego County were ordered to cease in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Following Gov. Gavin Newsom's updated health order July 13, all indoor operations were ordered to halt at midnight Tuesday in gyms, houses of worship, noncritical office businesses, hair salons and barber shops, indoor malls and personal care services, such as massage businesses and tattoo parlors.

County health officials reported 419 new positive COVID-19 cases July 13, bringing the county case total to 20,348 while the...