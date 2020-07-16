Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Gyms, houses of worship, other indoor activities ordered to close

Fallbrook reports 22 new coronavirus cases, lower than increases in previous weeks

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/16/2020 at 3:59pm



Starting at midnight July 14, indoor operations at various businesses throughout San Diego County were ordered to cease in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Following Gov. Gavin Newsom's updated health order July 13, all indoor operations were ordered to halt at midnight Tuesday in gyms, houses of worship, noncritical office businesses, hair salons and barber shops, indoor malls and personal care services, such as massage businesses and tattoo parlors.

County health officials reported 419 new positive COVID-19 cases July 13, bringing the county case total to 20,348 while the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/18/2020 01:34