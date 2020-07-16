I-15 lane closures will be in place next week for repaving

TEMECULA (CNS) - Some lanes will be closed on Interstate 15 in and around Temecula next week due to repaving work.

The work is part of a $28 million project to replace the number-three and -four lanes on the freeway between the Riverside-San Diego County line to just north of the Temecula Creek Bridge, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The work will be done both during daytime and nighttime, Monday to Friday.

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., crews will be working on the southbound side from Rainbow Valley Boulevard to state Route 79/Temecula Parkway.

From 8...