Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

LAFCO detachment review committee holds first meeting

 
Last updated 7/17/2020 at 7:12pm



A committee to review issues regarding the proposed detachment of the Fallbrook Public Utility District and the Rainbow Municipal Water District from the San Diego County Water Authority held its first meeting July 6.

Because of the coronavirus quarantine the Advisory Committee on the Fallbrook/Rainbow Detachment meeting was by teleconference. San Diego County's Local Agency Formation Commission created the committee to address issues associated with the application of FPUD and Rainbow to detach from the CWA and annex to the Eastern Municipal Water District.

"For the most part I think we st...



