Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Massive blaze aboard Navy ship on San Diego Bay declared extinguished

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/17/2020 at 9:34am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - After a four-day battle against a raging fire, the blaze aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego is believed to be fully extinguished, but crews are working today to verify that no fires are still burning.

   As of early Thursday afternoon, ``all known fires'' on the 27,565-ton warship were out, Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck announced.

   ``Our fire teams are investigating every space to verify the absence of fire,'' Sobeck said.

   He said that process must be complete prior to the start of an official inquiry into what caused the conflagration -- which in...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/18/2020 04:01