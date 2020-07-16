Massive blaze aboard Navy ship on San Diego Bay declared extinguished

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - After a four-day battle against a raging fire, the blaze aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego is believed to be fully extinguished, but crews are working today to verify that no fires are still burning.

As of early Thursday afternoon, ``all known fires'' on the 27,565-ton warship were out, Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck announced.

``Our fire teams are investigating every space to verify the absence of fire,'' Sobeck said.

He said that process must be complete prior to the start of an official inquiry into what caused the conflagration -- which in...