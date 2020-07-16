Scammers exploit California's COVID-19 contact tracing program

MATHER – During the COVID-19 pandemic, fraudsters are using this opportunity to create fear amongst residents across California.

Many traditional financial crimes and schemes are now orchestrated through electronics. Now, more than ever people of all ages, including older adults can be victimized by these criminals.

The newest plot line in these online crimes include California’s contact tracers.

What is a contact tracer?

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom launched “California Connected,” the state’s comprehensive contact tracing program and public awareness ca...