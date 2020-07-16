SD County reports more than 600 coronavirus cases for the first time
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The number of daily COVID-19 cases in San Diego
County has crossed 600 for the second time as the number of total cases rose to
23,114, officials said.
County public health officials reported 625 new cases Saturday and six
additional deaths, raising the death count to 478.
Of the six deaths, four were women and two were men. They died between
July 8 and 16 and ranged in age from 60 to mid-90s. All had underlying
health conditions.
The county recorded 10,290 tests Saturday, 6% of which returned
positive. Saturday's test numbers were the second-highest reported duri...
