Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

SD County reports more than 600 coronavirus cases for the first time

 
Last updated 7/19/2020 at 11:22am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The number of daily COVID-19 cases in San Diego

County has crossed 600 for the second time as the number of total cases rose to

23,114, officials said.

County public health officials reported 625 new cases Saturday and six

additional deaths, raising the death count to 478.

Of the six deaths, four were women and two were men. They died between

July 8 and 16 and ranged in age from 60 to mid-90s. All had underlying

health conditions.

The county recorded 10,290 tests Saturday, 6% of which returned

positive. Saturday's test numbers were the second-highest reported duri...



