Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Singh updates FUESD board, community on plan for reopening in the fall

 
Last updated 7/16/2020 at 4:47pm



Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Superintendent Candace Singh updated FUESD’s governing board and parents in the district on plans for how to reopen schools this fall.

Singh told the board that at this point, while many things can change in the coming months, the district is continuing to work on two plans for classes in the coming school year: an in-person option with “considerable” safety protocols, as well as an online-only option for parents who are not comfortable having their children return to physical classrooms.

Singh said district staff have been conducting survey...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
