Skydiver dies near Chula Vista
Last updated 7/19/2020 at 5:39pm
CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A skydiver died today after experiencing a medical emergency during a jump from a plane near Otay Lakes Road, authorities said.
The skydiver's parachute opened and he drifted off course before landing, where a San Diego County Sheriff's helicopter located him at about 11 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Harry Muns of the Chula Vista Fire Department.
A San Diego County fire chopper lowered a firefighter to where the skydiver had landed, Muns said. He was then transported to Otay Lakes Road and paramedics began performing CPR.
At about 11:40 a.m., the skydiver was pron...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)