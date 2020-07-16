Skydiver dies near Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A skydiver died today after experiencing a medical emergency during a jump from a plane near Otay Lakes Road, authorities said.

The skydiver's parachute opened and he drifted off course before landing, where a San Diego County Sheriff's helicopter located him at about 11 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Harry Muns of the Chula Vista Fire Department.

A San Diego County fire chopper lowered a firefighter to where the skydiver had landed, Muns said. He was then transported to Otay Lakes Road and paramedics began performing CPR.

At about 11:40 a.m., the skydiver was pron...