Sunday will be warmest of next 7 days in SD County

Last updated 7/19/2020 at 11:17am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Today is expected to be the warmest of the next

seven days as cooler weather develops midweek with a weak low-pressure system

building along the West Coast, forecasters said.

High temperatures Sunday along the coast were forecast to be 74-79

degrees, with highs in the western valleys 83-88 and near the foothills 89-94,

the National Weather Service said. Overnight lows on the coast will be 59-65

and in the inland valleys, 57-62. Highs in the deserts will be 105-114.

Low clouds Sunday morning were clearing earlier than Saturday with

satellite imagery showing only the i...