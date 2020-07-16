Sunday will be warmest of next 7 days in SD County
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Today is expected to be the warmest of the next
seven days as cooler weather develops midweek with a weak low-pressure system
building along the West Coast, forecasters said.
High temperatures Sunday along the coast were forecast to be 74-79
degrees, with highs in the western valleys 83-88 and near the foothills 89-94,
the National Weather Service said. Overnight lows on the coast will be 59-65
and in the inland valleys, 57-62. Highs in the deserts will be 105-114.
Low clouds Sunday morning were clearing earlier than Saturday with
satellite imagery showing only the i...
