Man, 23, arrested for allegedly firing pellet gun at Oceanside business window

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 23-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of using a pellet gun to break the window of an Oceanside business that had put up a sign supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, police said.

Steve Soto, 23, of Carlsbad allegedly drove by Bliss Tea & Treats, 301 Mission Ave., around 7:10 p.m. on June 4, then fired a pellet gun out the window of his vehicle, shattering a window at the business and causing more than $1,800 in damage, Oceanside police Sgt. John McKean said.

The business had a sign in the window at the time that read: ``Black owned, we stand wit...