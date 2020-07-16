Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego Pride Parade celebration goes online

 
Last updated 7/18/2020 at 2:06pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Pride Live, the online pride parade and festival, kicked off a day-long event Saturday featuring elected officials, community organizations and businesses.

Because of the pandemic, organizers took the historic Pride Parade march through Hillcrest online -- sdpride.org/live/ -- and began at 10 a.m. with a slide show of photos from 46 years of the parade, which started in 1974.

The San Diego Women's Chorus followed with a virtual singing of the national anthem. An interfaith blessing, with clergy from various denominations, gave their blessings.

In 1994, the San Die...



