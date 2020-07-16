Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Shark sightings off Coronado lead to warnings for beachgoers

 
Last updated 7/17/2020 at 2:59pm



CORONADO (CNS) - Reports of shark sightings off Coronado Beach led the city to issue warnings to the public Friday to be aware of potential activity in the waters.

The sightings were reported to lifeguards Thursday between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to a statement from the city.

Initial reports from witnesses indicated they saw four sharks, ranging from six to 10 feet in length. One shark was also observed by a lifeguard using a personal water craft, the city said.

The sharks were reported within about 40 yards of the shore in the South Beach area, according to the city. As a...



