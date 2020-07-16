Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Supervisor Jim Desmond talks to Dr. Victory about why it is important to open the schools back up

"The Virus is real the statistics are not"

 
Last updated 7/18/2020 at 10:04am

Supervisor Jim Desmond and Dr. Victory

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond and Communications Director Miles Himmel sat down with Dr. Kelly Victory to talk about the latest COVID-19 numbers and why it is important to open businesses and schools back up. Dr. Victory is an expert in disaster preparedness and the medical management of mass casualties. She has worked closely with officials from Homeland Security, the US Department of Health and Human Services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and multiple branches of the military.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2rbIDYczvY&feature=youtu.be


 
