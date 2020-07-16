Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Padres lose 1-0 in first 2020 exhibition at Petco Park

 
Last updated 7/21/2020 at 10:32am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Padres allowed an unearned run in the first inning of a 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels tonight in their first exhibition game at Petco Park in 2020.

Like most sporting events around the world, fans were barred from attending under public health directives prohibiting public events and gatherings.

Angels reliever Keynan Middleton took a knee and clenched his right fist above his head during the playing of the national anthem.

David Fletcher scored the lone run from second base when pitcher Garrett Richards fielded a ground ball by Tommy La Stella...



