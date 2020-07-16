Play ball? Experts send mixed signals on MLB 60-game season

In this July 5, 2020, file photo, Boston Red Sox players sit apart for social distancing during baseball practice at Fenway Park in Boston. Public health experts have mixed feelings about baseball's hopes to open its season July 23. There is optimism because of the nature of the sport itself, which produces less on-field risk than basketball, football or hockey. Then again, players and their families face a daunting task staying safe away from the ballpark, especially with teams traveling to and from hard-hit regions including Florida and Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Thirty baseball teams from 28 cities, trying to play 60 games each amid a coronavirus pandemic that seemingly hasn't peaked in the United States.

Plausible? Worthwhile? Unconscionable?

Even among experts, it depends on who's talking:

"Baseball games can work," said Dr. David Hamer, professor of global health at the Boston University School of Public Health. "I think it's feasible."

"There are certain sports that are higher risk versus lower risk," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. "Baseball is...