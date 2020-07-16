Play ball? Experts send mixed signals on MLB 60-game season
JAKE SEINER
AP Sports Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Thirty baseball teams from 28 cities, trying to play 60 games each amid a coronavirus pandemic that seemingly hasn't peaked in the United States.
Plausible? Worthwhile? Unconscionable?
Even among experts, it depends on who's talking:
"Baseball games can work," said Dr. David Hamer, professor of global health at the Boston University School of Public Health. "I think it's feasible."
"There are certain sports that are higher risk versus lower risk," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. "Baseball is...
