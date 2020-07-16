Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California allows outdoor haircuts, manicures and massages

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/20/2020 at 6:39pm

DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - California hair and nail salons may provide services outdoors under new rules announced Monday that aim to provide a lifeline for personal care services decimated by the state's shutdown orders but an industry organization says the changes give little help to many owners.

The announcement came as Gov. Gavin Newsom reported that infections, hospitalizations and intensive care cases continued increasing but at a slower rate after the state scaled back reopening earlier this month.

"We saw a big increase, now we're seeing some stabilization," New...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/20/2020 21:56