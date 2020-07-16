California governor to outline plans for reopening schools

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce new guidance for the reopening of California schools Friday, with many of the state's 1,000 districts just weeks away from returning to school and still undecided on whether to allow students back in classrooms.

Several school districts have already said their schools will begin the new term virtually, including Los Angeles and San Diego, the state's two largest with a combined population of 720,000 K-12 students. San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Long Beach, Santa Ana and San Bernardino are among the other districts opting...