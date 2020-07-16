California kills 3.2 million trout to halt bacteria outbreak

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California will kill 3.2 million trout to stop the outbreak of a bacterial infection that's threatening hatcheries, wildlife officials said Monday.

The trout, which are used to stock waterways for recreational fishing, are in two hatcheries in the Owens Valley in the eastern Sierra and one hatchery in the Mojave Desert city of Victorville, northeast of Los Angeles.

Fish at the hatcheries have been infected with Lactococcus garvieae, which is similar to streptococcus, wildlife officials said.

"We didn't have any other choice at this point. Our treatments weren't working,"...