Miss Fallbrook teens to serve community

The Fallbrook Village Rotary hosted the annual Miss Fallbrook and Miss Teen Fallbrook pageant June 6, via livestream. Jayden Dominique was crowned Miss Fallbrook, and Erica Nash was crowned Miss Teen Fallbrook.

After being crowned Miss Teen Fallbrook in 2018, Dominique said she was inspired to run as a Miss Fallbrook contestant this year because she missed serving the community, the excitement of meeting all the members of the community and the friendships she formed with the girls through the pageant.

Nash said she was inspired to run after seeing a family friend compete in the pageant...