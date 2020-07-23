Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Christal Gaines-Emory
Intern 

Miss Fallbrook teens to serve community

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/23/2020 at 7:51am



The Fallbrook Village Rotary hosted the annual Miss Fallbrook and Miss Teen Fallbrook pageant June 6, via livestream. Jayden Dominique was crowned Miss Fallbrook, and Erica Nash was crowned Miss Teen Fallbrook.

After being crowned Miss Teen Fallbrook in 2018, Dominique said she was inspired to run as a Miss Fallbrook contestant this year because she missed serving the community, the excitement of meeting all the members of the community and the friendships she formed with the girls through the pageant.

Nash said she was inspired to run after seeing a family friend compete in the pageant...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/23/2020 14:25