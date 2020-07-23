Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Victoria April Linden

Victoria April Linden, age 76, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, passed away July 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

She was born April 2, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Robert and Ruth Mills, and is also preceded in death by a brother, Paul.

She leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Steven; son, Evan; grandson, Bryce; and sisters Diane Daniel and Wendy Smith.

She was an artistic and talented craftsperson, creating jewelry, multimedia basketry and fiber pieces. She was also highly skilled at hand caning and wicker repair.

A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she will be missed and remembered by many.

Memorial will be held at a later date and be private.

 

