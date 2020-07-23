Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jack Ragland
Special to Village News 

A bright note in bleak COVID-19 times

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/23/2020 at 7:54am

"Smokie Frederick paints the Salt River" is the work of Jack Ragland.

I imagine many people have been using this down time to clear out clutter, recycle and reorganize if they tend to be savers (hoarders) like we are.

Not long ago, I got a call out of the blue from Bruce Lee, a nephew by marriage to my first master painter teacher, "Smoke Tree George" or "Smokie" Frederick. This call led to a different kind of reorganizing, bringing up old memories.

I met Smokie, when I was 16, in the Grand Canyon where he was showing and selling his paintings. He was the first professional fine artist I had met.

My dad arranged for him to come to El Monte and give me and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/23/2020 14:58