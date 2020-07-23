A bright note in bleak COVID-19 times

I imagine many people have been using this down time to clear out clutter, recycle and reorganize if they tend to be savers (hoarders) like we are.

Not long ago, I got a call out of the blue from Bruce Lee, a nephew by marriage to my first master painter teacher, "Smoke Tree George" or "Smokie" Frederick. This call led to a different kind of reorganizing, bringing up old memories.

I met Smokie, when I was 16, in the Grand Canyon where he was showing and selling his paintings. He was the first professional fine artist I had met.

My dad arranged for him to come to El Monte and give me and...