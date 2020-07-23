Fallbrook Music Society presents Fallbrook favorites

Fred Benedetti, left, and George Svoboda are a classic guitar duo who will perform a concert that can be seen online, July 26.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society presents Fred Benedetti and George Svoboda as this month's featured ensemble. Well-known to the Fallbrook community, Benedetti and Svoboda perform regularly at the Fallbrook Public Library and have been part of the Fallbrook Music Society's youth education outreach program in local schools for many years.

"We are excited to present these incredibly popular musicians," said Bob Freaney, president of the Fallbrook Music Society Board of Directors. "Fred and George put on a terrific show and always choose music that is accessible, diverse and entertaining....