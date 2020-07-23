Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Music Society presents Fallbrook favorites

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/23/2020 at 8:17am

Fred Benedetti, left, and George Svoboda are a classic guitar duo who will perform a concert that can be seen online, July 26.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society presents Fred Benedetti and George Svoboda as this month's featured ensemble. Well-known to the Fallbrook community, Benedetti and Svoboda perform regularly at the Fallbrook Public Library and have been part of the Fallbrook Music Society's youth education outreach program in local schools for many years.

"We are excited to present these incredibly popular musicians," said Bob Freaney, president of the Fallbrook Music Society Board of Directors. "Fred and George put on a terrific show and always choose music that is accessible, diverse and entertaining....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/23/2020 14:25