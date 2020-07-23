Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Causey given Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship

Market goat named lightweight class and 4-H reserve champion

 
Last updated 7/23/2020 at 6:58pm

Madison Causey is a Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship winner.

Madison Causey was notified June 24, that she would be receiving a Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship from the San Diego County Fair, and the 2020 Fallbrook High School graduate was also notified that day that she would be one of the final four exhibitors for the market goat supreme grand champion and supreme reserve champion honors.

"It was a perfect day for a really good ending of the year for me," Causey said.

Causey, who is now 18, was 9 when she joined Fallbrook 4-H. She first showed at the San Diego County Fair in 2011 and had dairy goats that year. She began showing market goats a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

