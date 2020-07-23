Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Is America's housing ready for an aging population?

 
Last updated 7/23/2020 at 6:50pm

Older homes don't always meet the needs of older Americans.

Jonathan Vespa

U.S. Census Bureau

It should come as no surprise that older Americans overwhelmingly want to stay in their home as they age. But are their homes ready for them to stay?

For millions of older Americans, home is where they raised a family, hosted holidays and told bedtime stories to their children and grandchildren. It is often their nest egg as well as an anchor to their community.

But older homes don't always meet the needs of older Americans, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Only 10% of U.S. homes have key features to accommodate older residents, ac...



