Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By The American Counseling Association
Special to Village News 

Is quarantining negatively affecting children?

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/24/2020 at 12:35am



Most schools closed in mid-spring. Playgrounds in many areas are taped off. Sports programs from baseball to swim meets are being canceled. The current COVID-19 crisis and its quarantining measures are directly affecting children every day in a variety of ways.

Many parents worry what the long-term effects may be on their children. It’s a question for which there aren’t a lot of ready answers but the consensus from numerous experts is that most children will be all right.

It is especially true for younger children. While they may now complain when locked down at home that they’re...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/24/2020 03:34