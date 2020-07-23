Is quarantining negatively affecting children?

Most schools closed in mid-spring. Playgrounds in many areas are taped off. Sports programs from baseball to swim meets are being canceled. The current COVID-19 crisis and its quarantining measures are directly affecting children every day in a variety of ways.

Many parents worry what the long-term effects may be on their children. It’s a question for which there aren’t a lot of ready answers but the consensus from numerous experts is that most children will be all right.

It is especially true for younger children. While they may now complain when locked down at home that they’re...