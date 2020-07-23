NFPA's annual U.S. Firefighter Fatalities report reflects significant milestones

The National Fire Protection Association released its annual “U.S. Firefighter Fatalities in the United States” report, which showed fewer than 50 U.S. firefighter fatalities while on duty in 2019, reflecting the lowest number of deaths reported since NFPA began conducting this study in 1977.

In addition, there were no multiple-fatality incidents, which also represents a first for the report. Other important achievements include the lowest number of deaths of volunteer firefighters, deaths in road vehicle crashes and cardiac deaths.

“This year’s findings reflect significant milesto...