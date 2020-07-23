Senior moves into Silvergate Fallbrook after serious health scare at home alone

FALLBROOK – Peter Moussally, a new resident at the senior living community of Silvergate Fallbrook, said he reexamined his life last year after a traumatic health scare in his own home. The seriousness of the event brought his family to its knees for nearly three months after Mousally's collapse and subsequent stay in the hospital to recover.

"It was unlike my dad to not pick up the phone when I called," Kim Sarmiento, Moussally's daughter, said, who lives in town and dashed over to her father's house that day to check up on him. "When he didn't answer the door, I broke into the house t...