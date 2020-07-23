First lady delivers lunch to firefighters and families in Washington

In this July 7, 2020, file photo, first lady Melania Trump listens during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools" event in the East Room of the White House in Washington. AP photo/Alex Brandon photo

Lunch was on the first lady during the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House delivered lunch and possibly some reassurance to people in the nation's capital who could use a helping of both. Melania Trump made some of the deliveries herself in her first public appearances in a face mask.

Melania Trump had been making regular visits to schools, hospitals and other venues to promote her youth welfare initiative, "Be Best." But after the pandemic forced classrooms to close and hospitals to bar visitors, it appears she turned to the White House kitchens for inspiration.

The first lady showed u...