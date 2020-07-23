Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Holocaust survivors urge Facebook to remove denial posts

 
Last updated 7/29/2020 at 10:22am

DAVID RISING

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) - Holocaust survivors around the world are lending their voices to a campaign launched Wednesday targeting Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg, urging him to take action to remove denial of the Nazi genocide from the social media site.

Coordinated by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, the #NoDenyingIt campaign uses Facebook itself to make the survivors' entreaties to Zuckerberg heard, posting one video per day urging him to remove Holocaust-denying groups, pages and posts as hate speech. Videos will also be posted on...



