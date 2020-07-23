Ocasio-Cortez, Dems assail men's abusive treatment of women
Last updated 7/23/2020 at 5:28pm
ALAN FRAM
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s outrage over a Republican lawmaker’s verbal assault broadened into an extraordinary moment on the House floor Thursday as she and other Democrats assailed a sexist culture of “accepting violence and violent language against women.”
A day after rejecting an offer of contrition from Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., for his language during this week’s Capitol steps confrontation, Ocasio-Cortez and more than a dozen colleagues cast the incident as all-too-common behavior by men, including other Republicans.
“This i...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)