Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ocasio-Cortez, Dems assail men's abusive treatment of women

 
Last updated 7/23/2020 at 5:28pm



ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s outrage over a Republican lawmaker’s verbal assault broadened into an extraordinary moment on the House floor Thursday as she and other Democrats assailed a sexist culture of “accepting violence and violent language against women.”

A day after rejecting an offer of contrition from Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., for his language during this week’s Capitol steps confrontation, Ocasio-Cortez and more than a dozen colleagues cast the incident as all-too-common behavior by men, including other Republicans.

“This i...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

