Pompeo: US foreign policy grounded in unalienable rights

The Trump Administration’s foreign policy is focused on the national security of America, religious freedom and is “100% pro-life,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a speech given at The Family Leader Summit held Friday, July 17, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

“Our founders built our country on a commitment to essential rights, unalienable rights … that come from these amazing documents, our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution, and our nation’s foreign policy must be grounded in those central understandings,” Pompeo said.

National security

National secur...