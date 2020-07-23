Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jill Colvin and Colleen Long
The Associated Press 

Trump to send federal agents to Chicago, maybe other cities

 
President Donald Trump is planning to deploy federal agents to Chicago and possibly other Democrat-run cities as he continues to assert federal power and use the Department of Homeland Security in unprecedented, politicized ways.

DHS is slated to send about 150 Homeland Security Investigations agents to Chicago to help local law enforcement deal with a spike in crime, according to an official with direct knowledge of the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

The agents, which are generally used to conduct investigations into h...



