Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Uncertainty pushes gold price to record, over $1,930 per oz

 
Last updated 7/27/2020 at 8:24am



BEIJING (AP) — The price of gold surged to a record above $1,934 per ounce on Monday as investors moved money into an asset seen as a safe haven amid jitters about U.S.-Chinese tension and the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

It added 2% percent after breaking its 2011 record high price on Friday, when it closed at $1,897.50 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

As of 8:35 GMT on Monday, it was at $1,934.60 per ounce and had traded as high as $1,938 per ounce.

Prices of gold and silver have jumped as rising infection numbers and job losses in the United States and some other economies fuel concern the recovery from the virus and the worst global downturn since the 1930s might be faltering.

Precious metals, along with bonds, often are seen as stores of value when financial markets decline. Forecasters watch their prices as an indicator of how investors see the economic future.

 

