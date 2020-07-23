Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Website security breach exposes 1 million DNA profiles

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/23/2020 at 5:29pm



SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A genealogy website used to catch one of California’s most wanted serial killers remained shut down Thursday after a security breach exposed the DNA profiles of more than a million people to law enforcement agencies.

GEDmatch said in a message emailed to members and posted Wednesday on its Facebook page that on Sunday a “sophisticated attack” on their servers through an existing user account made the DNA profiles of its members available for police to search for about three hours.

“We became aware of the situation a short time later and immediately took the si...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020