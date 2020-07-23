Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

2 crashes, 1 of them deadly, reported near Fallbrook

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/25/2020 at 5:10pm



Firefighters were responding Saturday afternoon to two separate crashes - one of them fatal - in the Fallbrook-Bonsall area.

Cal Fire San Diego tweeted at 4:54 p.m. that authorities were at the scene of a traffic collision off northbound Interstate 15 near Old Highway 395 that left one person dead.

A Cal Fire spokesman described the crash as involving a vehicle that went off the side of the freeway. The spokesman could not immediately confirm whether the vehicle had any other occupants at the time.

Less than 15 minutes before that deadly crash, North County Fire responded to a report of a vehicle overturned onto its roof off Vista del Rio east of Willow Glen Road on the northern end of Fallbrook.

Firefighters were working to rescue one person trapped inside the vehicle as of about 5 p.m., according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/25/2020 20:35