2 crashes, 1 of them deadly, reported near Fallbrook

Firefighters were responding Saturday afternoon to two separate crashes - one of them fatal - in the Fallbrook-Bonsall area.

Cal Fire San Diego tweeted at 4:54 p.m. that authorities were at the scene of a traffic collision off northbound Interstate 15 near Old Highway 395 that left one person dead.

A Cal Fire spokesman described the crash as involving a vehicle that went off the side of the freeway. The spokesman could not immediately confirm whether the vehicle had any other occupants at the time.

Less than 15 minutes before that deadly crash, North County Fire responded to a report of a vehicle overturned onto its roof off Vista del Rio east of Willow Glen Road on the northern end of Fallbrook.

Firefighters were working to rescue one person trapped inside the vehicle as of about 5 p.m., according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi.