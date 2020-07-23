COVID-19 cases dip, county increases protections for employees in health order
Last updated 7/29/2020 at 6:09pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials today
reported 282 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths, while amending the
public health order to increase protection for employees working during the
pandemic.
The amendment to the county's public health order, which goes into
effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, will require all employers to inform employees
of any COVID-19 outbreaks or cases at a place of business. Previously, the
county recommended employers disclose outbreak information but did not require
it.
``We are continually adjusting and making refinements,''...
