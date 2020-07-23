COVID-19 cases dip, county increases protections for employees in health order

Last updated 7/29/2020 at 6:09pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials today

reported 282 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths, while amending the

public health order to increase protection for employees working during the

pandemic.

The amendment to the county's public health order, which goes into

effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, will require all employers to inform employees

of any COVID-19 outbreaks or cases at a place of business. Previously, the

county recommended employers disclose outbreak information but did not require

it.

``We are continually adjusting and making refinements,''...