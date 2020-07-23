Fallbrook, Bonsall campuses to remain closed when school year begins

Fallbrook High School's campus won't be bustling with returning students or new freshmen when the school year begins Monday, Aug. 17, at the school. All schools in the area will start with distance learning only as mandated by Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday, July 17. Village News/Shane Gibson

At the Fallbrook Union High School District board of trustees' meeting Monday, July 13, district superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez said that the framework for returning to school could change on a dime.

"What's in place today may change next week, may change in August, may change again in October," she said.

She was right.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday, July 17, ordered all school campuses to remain closed when the academic year begins in counties on the state's monitoring list due to spiking coronavirus cases – including San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Newsom...