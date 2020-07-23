Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook Firesafe Council aims to teach local residents about fire safety

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/24/2020 at 12:59am



For nearly 20 years now, the Fallbrook Firesafe Council has been working, free-of-charge, to educate Fallbrook residents on how to best protect their homes, their town and themselves from the ever-present threat of wildfire.

According to the California Land Conservation Assistance Network, similar councils throughout the state educate their communities about wildfire preparedness and work with local fire officials to design and implement projects geared toward wildfire survivability, as well as organize fuel-reduction projects.

â€œA local Fire Safe Council is often sparked by a catalyst â€...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
Â© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/24/2020 04:33