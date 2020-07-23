Fallbrook Firesafe Council aims to teach local residents about fire safety

For nearly 20 years now, the Fallbrook Firesafe Council has been working, free-of-charge, to educate Fallbrook residents on how to best protect their homes, their town and themselves from the ever-present threat of wildfire.

According to the California Land Conservation Assistance Network, similar councils throughout the state educate their communities about wildfire preparedness and work with local fire officials to design and implement projects geared toward wildfire survivability, as well as organize fuel-reduction projects.

